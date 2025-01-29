Senate President Congratulates King Abdullah on His Birthday

Amman: Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah on his birthday, which falls Thursday, wishing him continued good health and well-being.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Fayez issued a statement on Wednesday extending the Senate’s highest congratulations and best wishes to King Abdullah II. The statement praised the King as the leader of the nation’s journey and the guardian of its security and stability, emphasizing his role as the protector of Jordan, a nation characterized by its loyalty, strength, and fortification under the Hashemite Throne, its armed forces, security apparatus, and constitutional institutions.

Al-Fayez reaffirmed the Senate’s unwavering support for King Abdullah, expressing commitment to remain steadfast behind the King. He highlighted the Senate’s support for the King’s efforts to safeguard the nation’s security and stability, address political, security, and economic challenges, and ensure a dignified life for citizens.

He concluded by expressing sincere prayers for King Abdullah, hoping for his continued good health and protection for His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.