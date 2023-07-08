Iraq, Iran Agree on Opening Joint Security Headquarters on Borders

Iraq and Iran agreed on Saturday to open joint security headquarters on the borders between the two countries.

This came during a press conference held by Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al Shammari with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi following a meeting in the Iraqi Wasit Governorate.

Al Shammari said the visit of the Iranian Minister of Interior is intended to increase coordination and control of the borders between the two countries, adding that it has been agreed to coordinate on information exchange and open joint headquarters on the borders of the two countries to bolster security.

Source: Qatar News Agency