Belarus Affirms it Would Not Use Nuclear Weapons Unless Threatened by NATO

Belarus said on Saturday that it would not use Russian nuclear weapons deployed on its territories except for self-defense or if it comes under aggression from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The issue of Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territories should not be exaggerated, and the Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should not be transformed into a story that terrifies the world, said Belarusian Assistant Minister of Defense Leonid Kasinsky in a statement carried by Belarusian “Bilta” news agency.

Source: Qatar News Agency