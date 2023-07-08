Sunday, July 9, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

Four Gunmen Killed After Attacking Police Station Southeast Iran

jadmin

Iranian Authorities on Saturday said four gunmen have been killed after attacking a police station in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast Iran.

According to Iran’s news agency (IRNA), security forces clashed with the gunmen who were planning to enter the Zahedan police station, adding that the four gunmen in addition to one security official were killed during the attack.

Source: Qatar News Agency

You May Also Like

Development, environment ministries sign memo on sustainable farming

jadmin

Crown Prince highlights growing potential for business process, IT outsourcing in Kingdom at launch of “Jordan Source”

jadmin

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay

jadmin