Four Gunmen Killed After Attacking Police Station Southeast Iran
Iranian Authorities on Saturday said four gunmen have been killed after attacking a police station in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast Iran.
According to Iran’s news agency (IRNA), security forces clashed with the gunmen who were planning to enter the Zahedan police station, adding that the four gunmen in addition to one security official were killed during the attack.
Source: Qatar News Agency