  • Date: November 25, 2025

Investment Minister, Irish Ambassador Discuss Economic Cooperation

Amman: Investment Minister Tariq Abu Ghazaleh met on Sunday with Ireland’s Ambassador, Marianne Bolger, to discuss expanding economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

According to Jordan News Agency, Abu Ghazaleh emphasized the “depth” of Jordanian-Irish relations, calling for expanding bilateral economic and investment collaboration, especially given Jordan’s “competitive” privileges and ongoing efforts to strengthen the investment climate.

The minister said “promising” opportunities in Jordan are available in several vital sectors, particularly technology and pharmaceuticals, which have seen “significant growth” in recent years.

For her part, the Irish Ambassador praised the steps taken by the Jordanian government to support economic and investment growth, affirming her country’s commitment to deepening ties and advancing investment cooperation to serve common interests.

