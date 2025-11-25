Heritage Advocates Urge Preservation of Historic Homes in Karak to Boost Cultural Tourism

Karak: Heritage specialists in Karak are calling for stronger efforts to preserve and rehabilitate traditional houses as cultural landmarks that reflect Jordan’s authentic heritage and enhance interaction between tourists and local communities, ultimately supporting cultural and heritage tourism in the southern governorate.

According to Jordan News Agency, a comprehensive heritage-focused assessment is needed to identify sites of historical value, define proper uses and architectural approaches, and set guidelines that ensure the continuity of the region’s cultural and architectural legacy. Heritage researcher Mohammad Habashneh emphasized the importance of a participatory approach between government institutions and local community organizations by developing integrated plans to preserve and restore traditional homes. He highlighted that these structures require financial and technical support to protect architectural heritage and accentuate the region’s rural character.

Heritage activist Abdelqader al-Aroud stressed the need to safeguard all forms of Jordanian heritage by preventing the demolition of historic houses and instead converting them into tourist lodges, museums, craft centers, or traditional restaurants. Such projects, he noted, can generate income while keeping the heritage alive.

Fayez Thneibat, head of the Karak House Association for Heritage and Tourism, stated that preserving old houses is essential for protecting cultural and historical identity. Restoring and repurposing them as cultural and tourist attractions, he added, would stimulate the local economy and create job opportunities.

From the southern Mazar district, community activist Ahmad Khresha noted that the old houses stand as witnesses to the region’s deep history, reflecting the social and cultural life of past communities. Restoring and transforming them into museums, boutique hotels, or rural lodges would highlight authentic architectural styles and draw visitors.

Chairman of the Karak Governorate Council’s committee, Sheikh Ismat Dlewan al-Majali, described heritage houses as “treasures of cultural and archaeological value” that must be preserved through proper maintenance to showcase their beauty. He stressed the council’s support for all initiatives that help safeguard the governorate’s historical identity and ancestral heritage.