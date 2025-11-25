Jordan Engages in Judicial Cooperation at Riyadh Justice Conference

Riyadh: Jordan’s Minister of Justice, Dr. Bassam Talhouni, participated in the second International Conference on Justice, which began on Sunday in Riyadh. The event was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Justice.

According to Jordan News Agency, Talhouni emphasized that Jordan’s involvement in this international gathering aligns with the country’s national vision to modernize its justice sector and adapt to technological advancements. He highlighted that the vision aims to establish a judicial system that prioritizes innovation and digital transformation, focusing on the quality of judicial services and the rights of citizens.

Talhouni further noted that exchanging expertise with Arab and friendly countries serves as a crucial factor in enhancing judicial performance and developing legislation that is adaptable and effective in meeting societal needs. He also pointed out Jordan’s significant achievements in recent years, such as improving court infrastructure, expanding digital services, increasing transparency, and speeding up litigation processes, all contributing to better service delivery for citizens.

The conference’s second edition attracted 4,000 participants from 40 countries, focusing on the latest developments in judicial systems and the impact of modern technologies and digital transformation in the justice sector. In addition to attending the conference, Talhouni engaged in several bilateral meetings with other ministers of justice.

These discussions centered on strengthening judicial cooperation, sharing expertise in areas like judicial training, court management, and legislative development, all aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system.