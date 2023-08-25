Human Rights Office in Taiz condemns crime of mercenaries of aggression against civilians?

The Human Rights Office in Taiz Governorate condemned the crimes and violations committed by the mercenaries of aggression against children, and the continuous targeting.

The office indicated, in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the mercenaries of the aggression targeted, with artillery shelling, the isolation of Al-Ikhduua in the Maqbana district, which led to the death of three civilians, including two children, and the wounding of 14, including eight women and four children.

He pointed out that this crime against children and women is part of a series of crimes committed by the mercenaries of aggression in the province.

The Human Rights Office renewed its demand to stop these crimes and spare populated areas from being targeted.

The statement held the mercenaries of aggression fully responsible for these crimes, as well as the international community for its continued silence towards these repeated crimes.

Source: Yemen News Agency