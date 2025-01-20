House Media Committee Discusses Public Policy of Media and Government Communication

Amman: The Lower House’s National Guidance and Media Committee, led by MP Firas Qabalan, convened to deliberate on the public policy of government media and communication. The session included participation from Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani, Secretary-General of the Ministry Zaid Nawayseh, and several department directors.

According to Jordan News Agency, Qabalan underscored the crucial role of a robust state media in bolstering the responsibilities and capabilities of state institutions. He highlighted the committee’s intention to focus on strengthening state media in the near future. The committee has engaged with various media entities, beginning with a visit to Jordan TV, aiming to collaborate with local media outlets to enhance the fourth estate’s efficacy in fulfilling its duties.

Qabalan emphasized the need for advancements in Jordan’s media landscape, particularly in technology and digital media, to ensure swift and accurate information dissemination and reduce reliance on external sources for local news. He advocated for media personnel training to elevate the professional standards of media work, impacting the quality of media outputs positively.

Minister Mohammad Momani expressed his willingness to engage with parliamentary committees to discuss Jordanian media contributions. He reiterated the media sector’s importance in representing societal conscience, defending state interests, and balancing freedom with responsibility. Momani referred to the Royal Letter of Designation, which calls for leveraging technological advancements to drive media development.

Momani outlined the government’s vision for national media, emphasizing digitization and development amid global media advancements. He mentioned ongoing efforts involving numerous meetings with diverse media entities to guide the media towards this vision. A network of 75 media spokespersons across various ministries and institutions facilitates continuous media engagement and information flow to the public.

Momani stressed that the strategic vision for Jordanian media hinges on pillars such as freedom, responsibility, credibility, and independence. He argued that unbounded freedom leads to chaos, and ethical and legal frameworks are necessary to ensure national responsibility. Credibility is vital for protecting societal values, and laws are needed to safeguard society from harmful social media content.

He outlined plans for a draft law allowing the Jordan News Agency and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation’s leadership to be independent of the Minister of Government Communication, enhancing media independence and quality. The future of media, he asserted, lies in balanced and credible content that captures public attention and trust.

MPs Mohammad Omari, Mohammad Sbaileh, Noor Abu Ghoush, Jamal Abouy, and Mohammad Raud stressed the importance of supporting local media and ensuring it remains a primary information source for citizens, thereby strengthening national cohesion and trust in Jordanian media.