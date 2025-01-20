Former Iraqi Higher Education Minister Commends Yarmouk University’s Academic Excellence

Irbid: President of Yarmouk University, Islam Massad, met Monday with former Iraqi Minister of Higher Education, Abed Diyab Al-Ajili, who praised the university’s role as one of the most prestigious Arab universities, highlighting its comprehensive and stimulating education.

According to Jordan News Agency, in another context, the university hosted a dialogue session at the Center for Leadership and Innovation, where Massad emphasized the importance of enhancing students’ technological and leadership skills. He stressed the need for collaboration between the academic and industrial sectors to provide training opportunities and increase the competitiveness of graduates.

The CEO of the Business Development Center, Nayef Estitiah, expressed the center’s commitment to supporting training programs and developing the skills of young Jordanians. He noted the significance of reaching as many university students as possible.

Students praised training programs like “Esaa” and “Step,” which have helped them develop their capabilities, expressing a desire for more such opportunities. A group of students shared their success stories achieved thanks to the skills and knowledge gained from these training programs.