Hong Kong Hosts Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for the First Time, Igniting a Citywide Culinary Celebration this March

From star‑studded 50 Best Signature Sessions, to limited-time chef collaborations, Hong Kong will transform into a dynamic stage for gastronomic creativity

HONG KONG, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This March, Hong Kong is set to dazzle as it hosts the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards for the very first time. In the lead-up to the ceremony on 25 March 2026 (Wednesday), the city will transform into a vibrant citywide stage, bursting with exceptional dining experiences that welcome the finest culinary talents from Asia and beyond for an extraordinary programme of exclusive menus, one-off collaborations, and gastronomic experiences available only in Hong Kong.

From 50 Best Signature Sessions to a diverse array of chef-driven collaborations and cross‑cultural dining experiences, Hong Kong will showcase why it remains one of the world’s most dynamic and influential food capitals.

One Week of Unmissable Dining: 11 Unforgettable 50 Best Signature Sessions

From 20–26 March, the official 50 Best Signature Sessions will bring together visionaries of global gastronomy for 11 exclusive collaborations across Hong Kong’s most acclaimed restaurants.

Each carefully curated collaboration will present guests with an extraordinary, limited time menu, blending distinct culinary philosophies and techniques to create truly memorable dining moments. These exclusive dining experiences represent a rare opportunity to witness the creative synergy of renowned culinary talent from various cities, all in one of Asia’s most dynamic food capitals.

Collaborations highlights include (Full details available in Appendix 1):

Feuille (HK, #93, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) × Lamdre (Beijing, #50) – A refined collaboration celebrating modern plant‑based creativity and nature-inspired menu. (20 March)

– A refined collaboration celebrating modern plant‑based creativity and nature-inspired menu. (20 March) Whey (HK) × Seroja (Singapore, #40) X August (Jakarta, #49) X Keng Eng Kee (Singapore) X JL Studio (Taichung, #35) – A Singapore–Malaysia showcase spotlighting the flavours of the Lion City. (21 March)

– A Singapore–Malaysia showcase spotlighting the flavours of the Lion City. (21 March) WING (HK, #3) × Onjium (Seoul, #10) – A meeting of Chinese and Korean culinary heritage. (21 March)

– A meeting of Chinese and Korean culinary heritage. (21 March) Louise (HK) × Odette (Singapore, #7) × Villa Aida (Wakayama) – European finesse through an East Asian lens. (22–23 March)

– European finesse through an East Asian lens. (22–23 March) Hansik Goo (HK) X Mingles (Seoul, #5) X Bium (Seoul) X Onjium (Seoul, #10) X 7th Door (Seoul, #23) X Solbam (Seoul, #55) – C ontemporary Korean fine dining and meticulous fermentation. (22 March)

ontemporary Korean fine dining and meticulous fermentation. (22 March) Estro (HK, #32) X Baan Tepa (Bangkok, #44) X Born (Singapore, #54) X Labyrinth (Singapore, #37) X Eatanic Garden (Seoul, #25) X Crony (Tokyo, #30) X Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (Bangkok, #31) – A 14‑hands dinner featuring leading chefs from Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Korea. (22 March)

– A 14‑hands dinner featuring leading chefs from Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Korea. (22 March) Roganic (HK) X Naar (Kasauli, #66) – A cross-cultural, produce driven collaboration. (22–23 March)

A cross-cultural, produce driven collaboration. (22–23 March) Neighborhood (HK, #21) X Last Spring (Jeju) – A fusion lunch that centered on seasonal ingredients and creative cooking. (23 March)

A fusion lunch that centered on seasonal ingredients and creative cooking. (23 March) Ando (HK, #41) × Logy (Taipei, #26) × Florilège (Tokyo, #17) × Ta Vie (HK) × Le Du (Bangkok, #20) – A powerhouse Asian collaboration presenting precision, boldness, and innovation. (23 March)

– A powerhouse Asian collaboration presenting precision, boldness, and innovation. (23 March) Caprice (HK, #18) × Masque (Mumbai, #19) × A (Taipei) × Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (Bangkok, #31) – A refined cross‑cultural dining experience. (23 March)

– A refined cross‑cultural dining experience. (23 March) The Chinese Library (HK) × Ensue (Shenzhen, #85) – Southern Chinese heritage reimagined for the modern table. (26 March)

Citywide Culinary Experiences Beyond the Signature Sessions

Beyond the official programme, Hong Kong will host a rich lineup of additional chef collaborations across the city — extending the excitement well beyond the Signature Sessions. These one-off events spotlight cross-cultural creativity and offer visitors deeper insight into the diversity of Hong Kong’s culinary landscape.

Don’t‑miss highlights include (Full details available in Appendix 2):

Yong Fu Hong Kong (HK) × Yong Fu Shanghai (Shanghai) × Selection by Du (Shanghai) × Jade Dragon (Macau) – A two‑night celebration of Chinese regional cuisines, from Ningbo to Chaoshan to modern Cantonese. (23–24 March)

A two‑night celebration of Chinese regional cuisines, from Ningbo to Chaoshan to modern Cantonese. (23–24 March) Leela (HK) × Au Jardin (Penang) × Keng Eng Kee (Singapore) × Dragons’ Den (HK) – A vibrant lunch blending Indian, Cantonese, Malaysian, and Singaporean zi char traditions. (22 March)

A vibrant lunch blending Indian, Cantonese, Malaysian, and Singaporean zi char traditions. (22 March) Leela (HK) × Sōma (Bangkok) – An aromatic eight‑course exploration of spice and flavour over two nights. (23–24 March)

– An aromatic eight‑course exploration of spice and flavour over two nights. (23–24 March) Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco (HK) × Côte by Mauro Colagreco (Bangkok) – With a special appearance from the world‑renowned chef himself, this collaboration spotlights contemporary European cooking through global influences. (26–27 March)

Get Ready to Savor More

Whether visiting from abroad or exploring closer to home, food lovers are invited to discover Hong Kong’s vibrant culinary landscape. Mark your calendars for a citywide celebration of Asian gastronomy this March and get ready to experience Hong Kong at its most flavor-packed!

Appendix 1 – Official 50 Best Signature Session

Collaborations

(#Asia’s 50 Best Ranking) Descriptions Feuille (HK, #93) X Lamdre (Beijing, #50) Date: 20 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Feuille, 5/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://sevn.ly/xTragh6K Feuille, guided by renowned French chef David Toutain, is acclaimed for its root-to-seed approach and a mostly nature- inspired tasting menu. The Hong Kong restaurant is set to host the team from Lamdre, an innovative plant-based eatery in Beijing established by owner Zhao Jia and chef Dai Jun, who share a kindred culinary philosophy. Whey (HK) X Seroja (Singapore, #40) X August (Jakarta, #49) X KEK (Singapore) X JL Studio (Taichung, #35) Date: 21 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Whey, UG/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://sevn.ly/x5l17Uxb From Singapore’s beloved casual zi char spot KEK to the refined JL Studio in Taichung, this multi-team collaboration will celebrate the rich diversity of Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine. The event will be hosted at Whey, where a design that fuses European and East Asian elements provides a bright, airy setting adorned with artistic touches reminiscent of the Lion City. Wing (HK #3) X Onjium (Seoul, #10) Date: 21 March

Time: Dinner

Address: Wing, 29/F The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.theworlds50best.com/experiences.html Both Hong Kong’s Wing and Seoul’s Onjium are rooted in rich and extensive culinary traditions. Wing embraces a boundary-less approach to the eight great Chinese cuisines, while Onjium is inspired by the Royal Cuisine of Korea’s Joseon dynasty. Diners can anticipate dishes that creatively reflect both historical and contemporary influences. Louise (HK) X Odette (Singapore, #7) X Villa Aida (Wakayama) Date: 22 and 23 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Louise, PMQ – Staunton, 35 Aberdeen St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/louise?venues=louise Chef Julien Royer is the visionary behind Louise, an Asian-inspired French restaurant situated in a historic Hong Kong building, as well as Singapore’s Odette, a former winner of The Best Restaurant in Asia. He will be joined by Villa Aida, a farm-to-table Italian restaurant from Wakayama, Japan, for a dinner that explores classical European tradition presented through an East Asian perspective. Hansik Goo (HK) X Mingles (Seoul, #5) X Bium (Seoul) X Onjium (Seoul, #10) X 7th Door (Seoul, #23) X Solbam (Seoul, #55) Date: 22 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Hansik Goo, 1F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/hansikgoo/50-best-signature-session—12-hands-5794631904706… Hansik Goo, the second venture from Mingoo Kang of the esteemed Mingles in Seoul, will welcome some of the most talented chefs in Korean cuisine. With Solbam showcasing contemporary Korean fine dining and 7th Door emphasizing meticulously researched fermentation, this dinner promises a unique glimpse into the exceptional artistry of Korean gastronomy. Estro (HK, #32) X Baan Tepa (Bangkok, #44) X Born (Singapore, #54) X Labyrinth (Singapore, #37) X Eatanic Garden (Seoul, #25) X Crony (Japan, #30) X Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (Bangkok, #31) Date: 22 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Estro, 2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/estrohk This distinctive seven-hands event promises an evening rich in culinary creativity and excellence. Set in Chef Antimo Maria Merone’s Estro, acclaimed chefs from the region will collaborate to craft an exclusive menu that takes diners on a gastronomic journey throughAsia. Roganic (HK) X Naar (Kasauli, #66) Date: 22 and 23 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Roganic, SHOP NOS. 402 & 403, 4/F, LEE GARDEN ONE, 33 Hysan Ave, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.roganic.com.hk/ With its organic interiors and locally sourced ingredients, Hong Kong’s Roganic seamlessly integrates the natural world into the dining experience. It serves as the perfect venue for India’s Naar, a Himalayan restaurant that honors, celebrates, and creatively reinterprets the treasures of the world’s highest mountain range. Neighborhood (HK, #21) X Last Spring (Jeju) Date: 23 March 2026

Time: Lunch

Address: Neighborhood, 61 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://inline.app/booking/-O0mcZau9jQb_QlBqaFW%3Ainline-live-3/-O0mcZvTDFocW9BqKci8 Chef David Lai’s cleverly minimalist French-Asian cuisine will blend with the innovative Korean fusion of rising-star chef Kang Byung-wook for one unforgettable lunch. Neighborhood, one of Hong Kong’s most celebrated restaurants, will welcome the Jeju-based chef for a culinary experience centered on seasonal ingredients and imaginative cooking. Ando (HK, #41) X Logy (Taipei, #26) X Florilège (Tokyo, #17) X Ta Vie (HK) X Le Du (Bangkok, #20) Date: 23 March

Time: Dinner

Address: Ando, 1F, 52 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/andohk During a one-night-only dinner at Ando, chefs Ryogo Tahara, Hiroyasu Kawate, Hideaki Sato, and Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn will come together to craft a menu that highlights some of the most exciting culinary innovations across Asia. Anticipate dishes that showcase bold flavors and precision. Caprice (HK, #18) X Masque (Mumbai, #19) X A (Taipei) X Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (Bangkok, #31) Date: 23 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Caprice, 6F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://www.fourseasons.com/hongkong/dining/restaurants/caprice/ Chef Guillaume Galliot’s extravagant culinary creations at Caprice will anchor a fascination collaboration that includes with Masque’s innovative Indian cuisine, chef Alain Huang’s reinterpretation of French dishes through an Asian perspective, and chef Dej Kewkacha’s inventive pastry artistry for this exclusive one-night dining experience. The Chinese Library (HK) X Ensue (Shenzhen, #85) Date: 26 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: The Chinese Library, Block 01, Tai Kwun, Police Headquarters, 10 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: [email protected] Join chefs Junno Li and Jeffrey Wu for an extraordinary evening of contemporary Chinese dining at The Chinese Library. Prepare for an in-depth journey into southern Chinese culinary heritage from Ensue, complemented by The Chinese Library’s innovative approach to traditional Chinese dishes and dim sum.

Appendix 2 – Citywide chef collaborations

Collaborations Descriptions Yong Fu Hong Kong (HK) x Yong Fu Shanghai (Shanghai) x Selection by Du (Shanghai) x Jade Dragon (Macau) Date: 23 and 24 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Yong Fu Hong Kong, Shop 2 at GF & 1F, Golden Star Building, 20-24 Lockhart Road, Hong Kong

Booking link/email: https://yongfuhk.com/ Yong Fu Hong Kong will celebrate the diversity of Chinese regional cuisine by hosting Shanghai’s Yong Fu North Bund and Selection by Du, along with Macau’s Jade Dragon, for a two-night collaborative dinner. The chefs will present an eight-course menu that highlights the evolution of Chinese fine dining across Greater China, journeying from the refined traditions of Ningbo and Chaoshan to modern Cantonese expressions. Leela (HK) x Restaurant Au Jardin (Penang) x Dragons’ Den (HK) x Keng Eng Kee (Singapore) Date: 22 March 2026

Time: Lunch

Address: Leela, Shop 301-310, 3/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/leela/leela-x-au-jardin-x-kek-x-dragon-s-den-5359963055636480 Leela (HK) x Sōma (Thailand) Date: 23 and 24 March 2026

Time: Dinner

Address: Leela, Shop 301-310, 3/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/leela/leela-x-soma-5385682494210048 Chef Manav Tuli of Leela will host two special collaborations exploring the intersections of Indian cuisine with flavours from across Asia. A one-day collaborative lunch on 22 March will bring together Restaurant au Jardin from Penang, Hong Kong’s Dragon’s Den and Singapore institution Keng Eng Kee Seafood for a 12-course menu thar artfully blends Indian and Cantonese influences with Malaysian and zi char traditions. On 23–24 March, Leela will partner with Bangkok’s Sōma for an eight-course dinner that highlights the shared language of spice and balance across Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines. Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco (HK) x Côte by Mauro Colagreco (Bangkok) Date: 26 and 27 March 2026

* Special Appearance of Chef Mauro Colagreco on 26 March

Time: Lunch and Dinner

Address: Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco, 1/F, 1 Duddell St, Central

Booking link/email: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/plaisance/plaisance-x-c-te-4-hands-dinner-4944356851630080 Join Chef Mauro Colagreco, the mastermind behind Mirazur—named the World’s Best Restaurant in 2019—as he showcases his innovative culinary philosophy at Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco in Hong Kong and Côte by Mauro Colagreco in Bangkok. This exclusive collaboration features Executive Chef Mitsuru Konishi and Head Chef Davide Garavaglia, who each bring their own artistry and heritage.

