Head of National Delegation arrives accompanied by Omani Delegation to Sana’a

The head of the national delegation, negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, arrived on Thursday with the Omani delegation at Sana’a International Airport to consult with the leadership and resume the negotiating process.

“We arrived in Sana’a and the Omani delegation to consult with the leadership, assess the phase and resume the negotiating process, primarily the processing of humanitarian files,” the head of the national negotiating delegation said in a tweet.

He pointed out that the Omani delegation’s visit to the capital, Sana ‘a, was part of the Omani mediation efforts to revive the negotiating process and assess the phase.

“We are reviving the negotiating process starting with the humanitarian file and its catastrophic repercussions, especially the opening of airports and ports and the disbursement of salaries.” He added.

During the visit, “we will hold consultations with the leadership to revive the negotiating process within a clear vision that addresses the most pressing humanitarian files and touches every Yemeni citizen,” Abdulsalam said, Wondering, “If the negotiating process does not begin with the implementation of humanitarian clauses, then it is not possible to build on the positive intentions of the other party?

He stressed that it is necessary to start improving the situation of the airport and ports and removing many restrictions, because the embargo is still in place at all levels.

The head of the national negotiating delegation concluded, “The position of the international aggression quartet, America, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is unified in obstructing the humanitarian file, and we hope that this bad assembly will end.”

Source: Yemen News Agency