Greater Amman Mayor Calls for Digital Transformation at UN Advisory Group Meeting

The Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarba, emphasized the pivotal role of local and regional governments in championing the rights of individuals to actively participate in society. This can be achieved through a holistic digital transformation, which includes the ethical application of artificial intelligence, he underlined. During his address on digital transformation in public infrastructure at the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Group of the United Nations Secretary-General on Local and Regional Governments in New York, Shawarba highlighted the significance of city leaders in advancing digital rights. This encompasses accessible digital public infrastructure, data accessibility, transparency, and capacity enhancement. Shawarba noted that the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) was the pioneer national institution to fully digitize its services. This initiative not only streamlined processes but also bolstered transparency, curtailed favoritism, and reduced corruption. He also mentioned the commencement of the vision for Amman as a conscious and smart city in 2019, with ongoing efforts to elevate the quality of life for its residents. Reiterating GAM’s dedication, Shawarba stated its intent to persistently advocate for the integration of local and regional governments in digitalization policy frameworks. This includes a pivotal role in the United Nations Global Digital Compact. UN Secretary-General, Ant?nio Guterres, accentuated the necessity of insights and active participation from local and regional authorities to bolster the efficacy of multilateral institutions and to address contemporary and impending challenges. The advisory group, comprising 20 members, serves as a platform to discuss strategic subjects related to the involvement of local and regional governments. Topics span sustainable development, gender equality, social inclusion, climate action, the New Urban Agenda, and human rights. The group, scheduled to convene with the Secretary-General thrice, aims to fortify institutional mechanisms that boost the participation of local and regional governments in intergovernmental processes. Their objective is to augment collaboration opportunities among national, local, regional governments, and UN country teams, thereby enhancing contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda. The team is anticipated to release strategic recommendations leading up to the Future Summit in September 2024. The advisory team’s composition includes representatives from local and regional governments, nominated by the global task force, and thought leaders from five nations. The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) will extend its support to the secretariat. The team will liaise with platforms that bolster local government engagement, including the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, the Advisory Committee on Sustainable Urbanization, the United Nations Advisory Committee on Local Authorities (UNACLA), the 2030 Local Action Alliance, and the Local and Regional Government Forum.

Source: Jordan News Agency