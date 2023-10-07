Jordan Warns of Dangerous Escalation in Gaza

Jordan stressed on Saturday the need to stop the dangerous escalation in Gaza and its environs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned of the dangerous repercussions of this escalation, especially in light of what cities and regions in the West Bank are witnessing: Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian sanctities as well as depriving the Palestinian people of their rights. The Ministry, in a statement, warned of the consequences of this escalation on efforts to achieve comprehensive calm. It stressed the importance of restraint, protection of civilians, and adherence to international humanitarian law. The Ministry emphasized that the escalation of violence in all its forms and continued escalation will lead to worse outcomes and will negatively impact everyone. It stressed the need for a real political horizon to achieve peace based on a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions. This solution would end the occupation and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the lines of June 4, 1967, allowing it to live in security and peace alongside Israel. The Ministry urged a halt to Israeli measures that perpetuate the occupation and reduce the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace. This, it stated, is the only way to halt the deterioration and ensure security for all. Furthermore, the Ministry’s official spokesman, Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Qudah, said that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, is in intensive contact with his regional and international counterparts. The discussions center on urgent and effective international action to stop the escalation in all its forms, shield the region from the repercussions of a new wave of violence, and halt all provocative measures which perpetuate the occupation, violate the rights of the Palestinian people, and push towards escalation.

Source: Jordan News Agency