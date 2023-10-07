General People’s Congress blesses “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation

The General People’s Congress blessed on Saturday the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist enemy.

The Popular Congress indicated in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that this operation revealed the weakness of the Zionist enemy’s forces, the failure of its intelligence, and the falsity of its claims about the power it possesses.

He stressed the right of the Palestinian people to resist the Zionist enemy by all possible means, calling on Palestinian forces and movements to unite and join hands to confront Zionist arrogance and its continued desecration of Islamic sanctities and blatant violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The General People’s Congress reiterated its full support for the Palestinian people until they achieve all their legitimate rights and establish their Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Source: Yemen News Agency