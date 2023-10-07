Mass rally in city of Hodeida to endorse and support Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood”

The city of Hodeida witnessed on Saturday a massive public rally to support and support Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” against the Zionist enemy entity.

The participants in the rally, led by the governor of the province, Muhammad Ayyash Qahim, the first deputy governor, Ahmed Al-Bishri, and the governor’s agents, blessed the qualitative operation carried out by the heroes of the Palestinian resistance to respond to the crimes of the Zionist occupation.

The participants raised slogans in support of the heroes of the resistance and the response operations to the crimes of the usurping Zionist occupation, expressing pride and pride in the sacrifices of the heroes of the resistance and their valor in defending Palestinian land, honor and sovereignty despite the lack of capabilities and the disappointment of the puppet Arab regimes.

They considered the massive heroic operation that achieved its military goals in teaching the Zionist enemy lessons in sacrifice, redemption, pride and struggle, and a source of pride for all the free people of the Islamic nation.

Governor Qahim saluted the victory of the Palestinian resistance factions in implementing the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, pointing out that the resistance had moved through this operation to a new stage in confronting the Zionist enemy to liberate all the usurped Palestinian lands.

He stressed that the departure of the people of Hodeidah in this march comes within the framework of strengthening Yemen’s firm and principled position towards the Palestinian issue and supporting the Palestinian people until the restoration of all of its lands and the establishment of its independent state on its entire territory with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Qahim pointed out that solidarity with the Palestinian people is one of the requirements of responsibility that requires action to support the central cause and not let them down with manifestations of normalization, which represent a major betrayal of the nation’s issues and double the negative impact of the shameful positions that encourage Zionist violations in the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, the First Undersecretary of the Governorate, Al-Bishri, pointed out the importance of mobilizing resolve and taking action to support the valiant Palestinian resistance, to enable it to withstand and continue the heroic operations against the usurping Zionist occupier and to strengthen its struggle to seize the occupied lands.

He considered the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation a message to the free people of the nation to oppose normalization projects and to stand by the Palestinian people and their free resistance and to support and aid them in restoring their legitimate rights and occupied lands.

Al-Bishri stressed that remaining silent about the crimes of the occupation is a crime that will have repercussions on the countries of the region that suffer from division and diaspora due to the regimes’ policies, their subordination to America, and their rush towards normalization with the Zionist enemy.

A statement issued by the march confirmed that the people of Hodeidah congratulated the massive heroic operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance factions, “Al-Aqsa Flood,” to break the brutality of the Zionist occupier and respond to the crimes and violations to which the Palestinian people are exposed.

He stated that the Palestinian resistance operations in response to the Zionist enemy are a belief in the right of the Palestinian people to defend their cause and protect their sanctities, calling on the Arab regimes and peoples to be proud of their nationalism and their Islamic religion.

The statement called on the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to support the operations of the heroes of the Palestinian resistance in confronting the Zionist enemy and to support them to liberate the Palestinian territories, including the Islamic holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

