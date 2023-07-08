GDNC Thwarts Attempt to Sell 110 Kg of Khat in Riyadh

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Riyadh has apprehended two Yemeni nationals and two citizens for their involvement in an attempt to sell 110 kilograms of khat. The illegal substance was concealed inside a truck. Legal action has been initiated against the individuals, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Security authorities are urging all citizens and residents across the Kingdom to report any information regarding drug smuggling and trafficking. If you are currently located in Makkah, Riyadh, or the Eastern region, please contact 911. For other regions within the Kingdom, dial 999. Alternatively, you can reach the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995, or get in touch via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa.

Source: Saudi Press Agency