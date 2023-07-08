Sunday, July 9, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

GDNC Thwarts Attempt to Sell 110 Kg of Khat in Riyadh

jadmin

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Riyadh has apprehended two Yemeni nationals and two citizens for their involvement in an attempt to sell 110 kilograms of khat. The illegal substance was concealed inside a truck. Legal action has been initiated against the individuals, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Security authorities are urging all citizens and residents across the Kingdom to report any information regarding drug smuggling and trafficking. If you are currently located in Makkah, Riyadh, or the Eastern region, please contact 911. For other regions within the Kingdom, dial 999. Alternatively, you can reach the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995, or get in touch via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

You May Also Like

1 Iraqi soldier killed in suicide bombing

jadmin

Initiatives worth JD232mln outlined in economic modernization scheme

jadmin

King receives US CENTCOM commander

jadmin