Communications and Information Technology Minister Meets with Saudi Students in China

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, met today in the Chinese capital, Beijing, with Saudi female and male students on scholarships for education and training in China.

The meeting with the students was the concluding activity on the schedule of the digital, space and innovation delegation to the People’s Republic of China.

Alswaha expressed pride in the Saudi students abroad, describing them as the “ambassadors of the Kingdom”. He also underlined the importance of the human capital as a major pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to China, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali, Alswaha presented a briefing on the Kingdom’s plans to improve its digital economy, research, development, and innovation and space technologies.

Source: Saudi Press Agency