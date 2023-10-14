GCC Standardization Organization Marks World Standards Day 2023

Riyadh, The Standardization Organization, an affiliate of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), together with similar bodies and organizations around the globe, marked today the 53rd World Standards Day, which is observed every October 14.

To highlight the occasion GCC Standardization Organization Chairman Saud bin Nasser Al-Khosaibi said that members observe World Standards Day to pay tribute to the efforts of thousands of experts around the world who work on studies, research and experiments published and used as international standards.

He added that the occasion this year comes under the slogan “Standards and Sustainable Development Goals, Our Common Vision for a Better World”; it is slogan used for the past two years to emphasize the importance of standards and specifications, and their connection to sustainable development goals, and to emphasize the pivotal role of sustainable development in meeting the needs of the present.

Source: Saudi Press Agency