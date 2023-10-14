Qatar Participates in 2nd Advisory Committee for GCC Women’s Sports Meeting

Muscat, The State of Qatar participated in the second advisory committee meeting for womens sports, under the executive office of the Council of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Presidents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) National Olympic Committees, held on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The State of Qatar was represented by Qatar Women’s Sport Committee President Lolwa Hussein Al Marri who highlighted during her speech the development of womens sports regionally, especially after the formation of GCC committees for women’s sports, followed by the launch of the 1st edition of the GCC Games for Women in the sisterly State of Kuwait in 2008.

The meeting discussed near-future priority topics, which included the launch of the Gulf Women’s Sports Hackathon, under the title of “An active and sustainable community.”

