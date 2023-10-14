Plenary Session of the Third Legislative Term of the Arab Parliament Starts

Cairo, The works of the first plenary session of the Arab Parliament third legislative term began at the Arab League, headed by Arab Parliament Speaker Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi.

The meeting, held under the motto “Solidarity with Gaza”, is set to discuss a number of issues, topped by the Arab Parliament’s role in helping to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip and strengthen Arab solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Arab Parliament is scheduled to approve the reports of its four permanent committees, which ended their meetings yesterday.

Members of the Saudi Shura Council who are also members of the Arab Parliament Assaf bin Salem Abu Thanin, Hazza Al-Qahtani, Abdullah bin Aifan and Dr. Mastoura Al-Shammari, participated in the meeting.

Source: Saudi Press Agency