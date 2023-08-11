  • Date: August 12, 2023
  • Date: August 12, 2023

GAM reduces working hours for field cadres due to heatwave

Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, decided to reduce working hours for waste collectors (nation’s workers) and field cadres in the next three days, due to the anticipated heatwave that is expected to affect the Kingdom. According to the decision, working hours for waste collectors and field cadres will be suspended during the next three days, from 11 am to 4 pm. The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), via its various locations, will allocate teams to deal quickly with any field observations received during the break, and distribute water and sunscreen head gears.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages