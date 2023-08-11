GAM reduces working hours for field cadres due to heatwave

Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, decided to reduce working hours for waste collectors (nation’s workers) and field cadres in the next three days, due to the anticipated heatwave that is expected to affect the Kingdom. According to the decision, working hours for waste collectors and field cadres will be suspended during the next three days, from 11 am to 4 pm. The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), via its various locations, will allocate teams to deal quickly with any field observations received during the break, and distribute water and sunscreen head gears.

Source: Jordan News Agency