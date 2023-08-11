Ajloun Cable Car to stop receiving visitors starting on Saturday until Monday

The Ajloun Cable Car will stop receiving visitors starting on Saturday until Monday due to the expected heatwave in order to ensure their safety, a Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) official said Friday. “Due to the exceptional weather conditions that will affect the Kingdom, and based on the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reports on the expected heatwave, starting on Saturday until Monday, and in order to ensure the safety of visitors and citizens, it is not possible to run the cable car during the heatwave, as of Saturday until Monday evening, as receiving visitors will resume on Tuesday as usual,” JFDZG CEO, Arwa Hiyari, said in a statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency