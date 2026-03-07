GAM Launches Parks and Sports Projects to Boost Green Spaces and Quality of Life

Amman: The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has launched a package of recreational, environmental, and sports projects aimed at improving citizens' quality of life and expanding green spaces in the capital, as part of the municipality's celebrations of Amman City Day, which falls on March 2 each year.

According to Jordan News Agency, Chairman of the municipality's committee Yousef Shawarbeh inaugurated the Uqba ibn Nafi Park in the Zahran area, which was established on an area of 3,200 dunums as part of the municipality's strategic plan for 2022-2026 to increase green cover and urban spaces. The municipality said the park includes a children's playground and a basketball court, as well as 1,000 trees and shrubs, a modern irrigation network, and a lighting system powered by environmentally friendly solar energy.

The statement added that Shawarbeh also inaugurated the Climate Academy building in Maysaloun Park near Hussein Refugee Camp. The facility was established with support from the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees through the Mayors Migration Council (MMC) to raise environmental awareness among younger generations, enhance their understanding of climate change challenges, and encourage them to adopt sustainable practices through innovative educational and interactive programs while also promoting social integration for refugees and supporting Amman's ability to adapt to climate change.

Shawarbeh reviewed rehabilitation works at Maysaloun Park, which spans four dunums, including the planting of 1,200 trees and shrubs, the installation of a modern irrigation network, the rehabilitation of a five-a-side football pitch, the construction of a children's playground, and the fencing of the entire park.

In a separate development, the Amman mayor inaugurated Uhud Park in the Manakher neighborhood in the Uhud area, as part of the municipality's strategic plan for 2022-2026 aimed at improving environmental conditions, expanding green spaces and urban areas, creating sustainable environmental spaces, and providing natural recreational outlets for residents in southern Amman. The park, which was established on an area of 14 dunums, includes several facilities for visitors, including a five-a-side football field and seating areas equipped with designated barbecue grills.

The municipality planted 1,000 trees in the park and installed modern irrigation networks and a lighting system powered by environmentally friendly solar energy, in addition to fencing the entire park. The opening of Uhud Park marks the second major project implemented by the municipality in the area after the inauguration of Princess Salma Park last year, in response to residents' needs in southern Amman and as part of its plan to strengthen the city's network of green spaces.

Shawarbeh also sponsored the launch of the "Amman Neighborhoods" project at King Abdullah II Gardens in Muqablain, which includes the establishment of 14 advanced centers for the Greater Amman Municipality's "Wa'edi," promising players, football program, distributed across different areas of the city. The "Wa'edi" centers, which operate under the Facilities and Sports Programs Department, aim to provide free sports services to children aged 8 to 14 in the local community in line with the regulations of the Jordan Football Association and to supply clubs and national teams with talented players.

Shawarbeh said the inauguration of these projects reflects the municipality's commitment to making Amman a sustainable and environmentally friendly city, contributing to improving citizens' quality of life across all areas by enhancing the services provided and creating safe and comfortable urban spaces for residents. He added that the municipality seeks to provide a suitable and motivating sports environment that meets the needs of all segments of the local community, as well as to promote the concept of sports so that practicing athletic activities becomes a way of life, especially among young people.