Air Traffic in Jordanian Airports Gradually Stabilizes, Says CARC Chief

Amman: Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), announced that air traffic at Jordanian airports is gradually stabilizing. On Friday, Jordanian airports handled 62 incoming flights, while there were 79 departures across the country's airports.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Farajat elaborated that the current air traffic volume stands at approximately 60 percent of the normal operational capacity of Jordanian airports. He stressed that technical and operational staff are fully prepared to ensure the safe and smooth movement of air traffic.

Al-Farajat further mentioned that some airlines, which had earlier suspended their operations, are now taking steps to coordinate and gradually resume services to Jordan, indicating a strong confidence in the readiness and stability of the Jordanian airspace.

In terms of other airlines, Al-Farajat pointed out that carriers from countries impacted by current regional conditions are still suspending flights, while some are operating a limited number of flights based on ongoing assessments of the geopolitical situation.