Lower House Assistant Speaker Stresses Empowering Women and Youth in Jordan

Amman: Assistant Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Hala Al-Jarrah, emphasized the significance of empowering women and youth to enhance their roles in public life, highlighting their contribution as a fundamental pillar in Jordan's journey toward modernization and comprehensive development.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Jarrah made these remarks during her participation in an event celebrating success stories from the "Women in the Local Space" and "Youth Media Incubator" projects. The event, organized by the We Rise Center for Sustainable Development, was attended by various community and media stakeholders.

Al-Jarrah noted that these initiatives are crucial for empowering women and youth by providing opportunities to build capacities, strengthen leadership and media skills, and increase their participation in political, social, and economic spheres.

She elaborated on the "Women in the Local Space" project, which aims to enhance the presence of Jordanian women in public work and decision-making at the local level by developing their leadership skills and political communication abilities, thus making them key partners in the nation-building process.

Additionally, she highlighted the "Youth Media Incubator" project, which supports young people by equipping them with digital media tools and content creation skills to promote community dialogue, raise national awareness, and enhance Jordan's image in international forums.

Al-Jarrah commended the We Rise Center for Sustainable Development's role in supporting development initiatives, asserting that such projects are instrumental in preparing a generation capable of exerting a positive influence and driving societal change.

She further mentioned that the Lower House of Representatives prioritizes supporting modernization efforts and developing legislative frameworks that enhance the participation of women and youth across various fields, aligning with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

In her concluding remarks, Al-Jarrah expressed appreciation for every woman and young person contributing to the nation's service, underscoring that belief in individual roles and collective action is key to building strong and stable communities.