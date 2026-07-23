From the Pitch to the Road – LEPAS L8 PHEV Redefines Elegant Mobility

WUHU, China, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEPAS, the mid-to-premium NEV brand under Chery Auto, has introduced the LEPAS L8 PHEV to global markets, bringing a new interpretation of elegant mobility through advanced hybrid technology, intelligent driving, and refined design. Inspired by the composure, precision, and resilience demonstrated by champions on the global football stage, the LEPAS L8 PHEV combines the brand’s signature “Leopard Aesthetics” design philosophy with the LEPAS Super Hybrid system, offering confident performance, extended range, and a sophisticated driving experience for consumers seeking intelligent and elegant mobility solutions worldwide.

Beyond victory and defeat, both teams embodied the champion’s spirit – a fusion of composure and resilience. This resonates with the core values of the upcoming LEPAS L8 PHEV, a model poised to make its mark on the global NEV stage with all-around strength.

Leopard Aesthetics – Where Strength Meets Elegance

Throughout the final, Spain’s fluid passing and movement, contrasted with Argentina’s tenacious and resilient resistance, presented a compelling balance of power and elegance. This echoed perfectly with LEPAS’s signature “Leopard Aesthetics” design philosophy. The LEPAS L8 PHEV draws inspiration from the leopard’s stretched, agile stride, striking a balance between untamed power and understated sophistication. It mirrors the two finalists – one commanding the game with fluid rhythm, the other holding their ground with resilience. Leopard Aesthetics embodies the coexistence of strength and sophistication, creating a design language that is confident and elegant.

The Leopard Avant-Garde Front Face, paired with Leopard Dynamic Shoulder Line, conceals a sharp tension beneath its smooth contours. The Leopard Silhouette Through-Type LED Taillight, when illuminated, streaks across the night like a leopard’s fleeting shadow, creating a interplay of motion and stillness. Customized paint finishes, such as Norwegian Forest Green and Provence Purple, are crafted through a seven-layer painting process to achieve a refined, understated texture with a recognizable visual identity. This design language – both fluid and powerful – ensures the vehicle stands out with an elegant character, whether navigating city streets or open roads.

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The interior continues this philosophy of strength and elegance. A class-leading 2800mm wheelbase creates an airy, spacious, wraparound cabin, where flowing lines soften the cold precision of modern engineering. An active fragrance system, AQS air quality monitoring, UV-blocking and heat-insulating glass, cloud-comfort lounge seats, and a theater-class serene cabin work together to create a refined sanctuary from the outside world. Together, they bring the composed and relaxing travel experience, bringing the same sense of confidence and comfort found in championship performance to every journey.

LEPAS Super Hybrid – Confidence Across Every Journey

On the pitch, championship team proved that success comes not from a single style, but from the ability to adapt. Whether controlling the rhythm of the game or responding calmly under pressure, true champions remain composed in every situation. This is the philosophy behind the LEPAS L8 PHEV, delivering confident, well-balanced performance across every driving scenario.

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The LEPAS L8 PHEV is powered by the LEPAS Super Hybrid system, featuring a dedicated hybrid engine with an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 45.79% and a dedicated hybrid transmission with 97.6% transmission efficiency. It achieves an ultra-low comprehensive fuel consumption of just 2.38L/100 km and a comprehensive range of up to 1,300 kilometers under NEDC conditions. Paired with 40kW DC fast charging, the battery can be replenished from 30% to 80% while you enjoy a cup of coffee. Whether navigating urban commutes, business trips, or long-distance journeys, it adapts seamlessly to every scenario, easing range anxiety and delivering a confident driving experience.

Comprehensive Safety and Intelligent Protection – A Solid Defense with Agile Response

“Attack wins you games, but defense wins you championships.” Throughout this tournament, Spain’s defense was impregnable, conceding just one goal across the entire competition, while Argentina’s multi-layered defensive network was equally among the strongest on display. Both teams fully demonstrated the art of defense – and this is precisely the philosophy behind how the LEPAS L8 PHEV safeguards its users’ elegant journeys.

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The LEPAS L8 PHEV features a cage-style body constructed with a high proportion of high-strength steel, equipped with up to 10 airbags to ensure the cabin integrity during a collision and provide comprehensive protection for every occupant.

The power battery incorporates triple battery safety protection with IP68/IPX9K ratings that effectively prevent water and dust ingress. This enables the vehicle to confidently handle complex road conditions such as flooded streets and unpaved surfaces, building a solid safety foundation for every journey.

On the intelligent front, the LEPAS L8 PHEV is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS (Intelligent Driving Assistance System), integrating a 540° panoramic transparent imaging, APA/RPA automatic parking, and over twenty functions including forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and rear cross traffic braking. These technologies ensure driving safety and convenience, much like a steadfast defense on the pitch, guarding every journey from start to finish.

Every championship leaves behind more than a result. The young Spanish squad perfectly demonstrated how composure and teamwork can command the game, while the Argentine side showed unwavering determination, with Messi’s relentless drive under pressure standing as a testament to passion and resilience. As the final whistle fades, the journey continues. With the upcoming LEPAS L8 PHEV, LEPAS remains committed to bringing elegant mobility to every road ahead.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website:https://lepasinternational.com/

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