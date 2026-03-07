  • Date: March 8, 2026

Gaza Health Ministry Reports 3 Dead, 3 Injured in Past 48 Hours

Gaza: The Gaza Ministry of Health said that a total of three people killed and three injured arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip during the past 48 hours.

According to Jordan News Agency, in its daily statistical report on the number of victims and wounded as a result of the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, the ministry said that since the ceasefire took effect, the total number of people killed has reached 640, while the total number of injuries stands at 1,707. The total number of recovered bodies has reached 753 cases.

