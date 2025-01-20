Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Jordan’s Ambassador to U.S. Attends Trump Inauguration

Washington: Jordan's Ambassador to the United States,...

Workshop on Combating Extremist Ideologies Organized in Irbid’s Bani Ubaid District

Irbid: The Directorate of Education for Irbid's...

Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of United States

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in...

Presidents of Jordanian and Egyptian Trade Unions Discuss Cooperation

Cairo: President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), Khaled Fanatsah, met with the President of the Egyptian Trade Union Federation, Abdelmenem Al-Gamal, to discuss areas of cooperation, coordination, and strengthening the relationship between the two sides.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing meeting of the Central Council of the International Federation of Arab Workers’ Unions in Cairo, with the participation of heads of Arab trade unions and organizations.

Fanatsah affirmed the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Egypt in various fields, especially in the trade union sector, praising the Egyptian Workers’ Union’s experience in trade union work and defending workers’ rights.

He also highlighted the efforts of the GFJTU and its three-year plan to strengthen its role in serving workers and influencing economic and social policies at the national level.

