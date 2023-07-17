  • Date: July 18, 2023
Eye Specialist Center in Marib Conducts 41 Surgeries as Part of KSrelief-Supported Visiting Doctor Program

The Visiting Doctor Program, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has conducted 41 free qualitative surgeries for eye patients suffering from glaucoma at the Eye Specialist Center in Marib, where the program also examined 116 patients and dispensed free medicines to them.

The assistance is part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to support the medical sector and assist patients with eye diseases in Yemen.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

