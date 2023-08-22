  • Date: August 23, 2023
Discussing Amran province projects plan for 1445 AH

The Administrative Board of the Local Council in Amran province, headed by Governor Dr. Faisal Juman, discussed the province’s projects plan for the year 1445 AH.

The meeting, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the local province, Saleh Al-Makhlous, the head of the services committee, Ahmed Al-Siddiq, the deputy governor of the province, Amin Faras, and the directors of the concerned offices, reviewed the results of the review and analysis of the province’s project plan according to the priority, the studies prepared, and the ceiling of the budget approved for its implementation.

He pointed to the need to strengthen oversight over the implementation of projects and transparency in their approval, stressing the keenness of the local authority to support community initiatives, in implementation of the directives of the Revolution Leader and the Supreme Political Council

Source: Yemen News Agency

