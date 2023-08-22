Cultural tourism trails at Golden Triangle launched

Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar announced on Tuesday the launch of the cultural tourism trails project to market Jordan and promote tourism and cultural and creative industries in the Golden Triangle. Najjar said during the launch ceremony that the Ministry had launched the national cultural strategy as Jordan proceeds into a phase of renewal along the political, cultural, economic and administrative tracks. Jordan, she pointed out, has great cultural capabilities and potentials, noting that her ministry is not working in isolation from other entities, namely the ministries of education, tourism and antiquities and youth, in an endeavor that requires the collective efforts and cooperation of all. “The intangible heritage falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture, which requires summoning national values, and that the intangible heritage does not work in isolation from the tangible heritage, where the Ministry of Tourism’s role arises through archaeological, heritage and tourism sites”, the minister said, citing the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in this context, which celebrated both tangible and intangible heritage of the ancient city. Launching the cultural tourism trails in the Golden Triangle- Petra, Wadi Rum, and Aqaba- in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, is one of the ministry’s key projects, she said, adding that tourism is a key engine of the national economy, therefore “we are talking about the cultural tourism industry and creative cultural industries.” Abdul Rahim Arjan, supervisor of the cultural tourism trails project, said it involves multiple goals, mainly promoting the national culture and refining the young generation’s and students’ knowledge about Jordan and incorporating art in the tourism product.

Source: Jordan News Agency