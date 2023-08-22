Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on this day, August 21?

On this day, August 22, US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched dozens of air raids on various governorates, resulting in deaths and injuries, and the destruction of public and private property.

On August 22, 2015, a citizen was injured in a raid by the aggression, which destroyed his house in the Al-Najd Al-Ahmar area of Ibb governorate. It also launched two raids on the camp of the Special Security Forces in the Shaban area, and a raid on the Al-Rabai area in the Jableh district.

The aggression warplanes targeted, with two raids, Al-Jufra Hospital in the Majzar district of Marib governorate, which resulted in great damage to its annexes and the doctors’ residence, and with three raids the security department building in the district led to its complete destruction.

In Saada governorate, the hostile air forces launched more than 30 raids on the Sahar district and more than 22 raids on the Haidan and Al-Zahir districts and adjacent areas.

On this day of the year 2016, the aggression warplanes targeted Taiz Governorate, with a series of raids, on the Sofitel Hill on the main road leading to Al-Hawban, which led to the destruction of a house and damage to a number of others, and launched several raids on Al-Rawd School in Al-Rubaie area on the main road leading to Al-Dabab area And a series of raids on the areas of Khatran, Al-Rubaie, and the main road between Sana’a and Ibb governorate in the Al-Hawban area, and a raid on the Sharaab junction on Al-Sittin Street, north of the city.

The aggression warplanes launched eight raids on the al-Majawha and al-Madfoun areas in the Nihm district of Sana’a governorate, which caused great damage to citizens’ homes and property. It also launched 17 raids on the city of Haradh and the al-Jar area in the Abs district in Hajjah governorate, and four raids on Jabal al-Labada in the al-Amshiyyah area of the Harf district. Sufyan, Amran Governorate.

The hostile aircraft launched three raids on the city of Al-Seddah in Ibb Governorate, which led to damage to a number of citizens’ homes and properties.

On August 22, 2017, a woman and two children were killed and five women were injured in a raid launched by the aggression’s warplanes on a house in the Bani Sayah district of Razih district, Saada governorate, and it also led to the complete destruction of the house and damage to a number of neighboring houses.

A citizen was killed and another was wounded by Saudi border guard fire in the border directorate of Munabbih, while the warplanes launched two raids on the public line in the Al-Sheikh area in the Munabbih district, a raid on the Al-Habra area in the Razih district, a raid on the Shada district, and three raids on separate areas in the Al-Zahir district in Saada governorate, all of which caused damage. over the citizens’ property.

The hostile warplanes launched 15 raids on Haradh and Midi districts in Hajjah governorate, and two raids on the Nihm district in Sanaa governorate, and Apache warplanes bombed with 16 missiles the village of Al-Hathira in Jizan.

On this day in the year 2018, three citizens were killed and others were injured, as a result of raids launched by the aggression warplanes on a citizen’s house in Abs district, Hajjah governorate.

The aggression warplanes destroyed, with two raids, the house of the citizen Ahmed Shuei in the Bani Saad district of Al-Zahir district, Saada governorate. It also launched two raids on the Al-Qud area in the border district of Razih, while villages in the border district of Munabbih were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

On this day in the year 2018, three citizens were killed and others were injured, as a result of raids launched by the aggression warplanes on a citizen’s house in Abs district, Hajjah governorate.

The aggression warplanes destroyed, with two raids, the house of the citizen Ahmed Shuei in the Bani Saad district of Al-Zahir district, Saada governorate. It also launched two raids on the Al-Qud area in the border district of Razih, while villages in the border district of Munabbih were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, a number of citizens’ homes and property were damaged in the city of Al-Durayhimi, as a result of air raids and artillery shelling by mercenaries.

On August 22, 2019, the mercenaries of the aggression burned the citizen, Muhammad Omar Janani, in the middle of the market in the Al-Tahita district, Al-Hodeidah governorate, and the mercenaries bombed Al-Hodeidah airport with medium machine guns.

Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih, Saada Governorate.

On this day in the year 2020, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on Al-Zahir district in Saada governorate, 15 raids on the Khub Washa`af district, and three raids on separate areas of Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf governorate.

In Marib Governorate, the aggression launched four raids on the Mahlia district, and 20 raids on separate areas of the Serwah and Majzar districts.

The mercenaries of the aggression bombed separate areas in the Al-Hodeidah governorate with artillery and various bullets.

On August 22, 2021, the hostile air forces targeted the Sirwah district with nine raids, and two raids on the Medghal and Majzar districts in the Ma’rib governorate, and launched two raids on the Kitaf district in the Saada governorate, while Saudi artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in the Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Munabbih.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, the mercenaries created combat fortifications in Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya in Al-Tuhayta district, and bombed many areas with 35 artillery shells and various bullets.

On this day in the year 2022, the armed reconnaissance aircraft launched a raid on the Al-Rawdah area in Ma’rib Governorate, and the mercenaries launched a missile attack east of Hays in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, and they created fortifications in the Himyar Front and Tabat Al-Balis in Al-Dhabab area in Taiz Governorate and the Hadaba Sufyan area in Al-Souh in Najran, Tabat Al-Alam and the vicinity of Mazraa Mastoor in Al-Jabalia area in Al-Tahita district, Al-Hodeidah governorate.

The mercenaries opened fire on separate areas in the governorates of Ma’rib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Dhalea, Al-Hodeidah and the border fronts, and shelled with artillery the eastern Balq areas in the Ma’rib governorate, Haradh, Bani Hassan and Hayran in the Hajjah governorate, northeast of Hays in the Al-Hodeidah governorate, Maqbana in the Taiz governorate, Al-Borukiyah and Al-Muttan in Jizan and towards the right. Bekaa in Najran.

Source: Yemen News Agency