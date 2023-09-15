Deputizing for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Foreign Minister participates in Group 77+China Summit

Deputizing for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated today in the opening of the Group 77+China Summit in Havana, Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received the minister for foreign affairs and other heads of delegations upon their arrival at the summit.

Later, the minister for foreign affairs took part in the official commemorative photo of the delegations participating in the summit.

Source: Saudi Press Agency