KSrelief Supervisor General Meets El Salvador’s Minister of Health

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah met yesterday with El Salvador’s Minister of Health Dr. Francisco José Alabi Montoya.

The meeting was attended by Vice Minister of Health Dr. Carlos Alvarenga and Saudi Ambassador to Mexico, non-resident ambassador to El Salvador Haytham bin Hassan Al-Malki in the capital, San Salvador.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed humanitarian and relief projects of mutual interest related to the health sector in El Salvador.

Dr. Montoya praised the relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to all needy countries worldwide.

Source: Saudi Press Agency