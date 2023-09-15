AlUla World Archaeology Summit Concludes with Announcement of Global Award for Archeology Excellence

The AlUla World Archaeology Summit concluded today with the launch of a global award for archeology excellence.

Named the “AlUla World Archaeology Summit Award,” the global prize aims at encouraging development and innovation in archeology and cultural heritage.

More than 300 archeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit, which was held at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla Governorate.

Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the summit featured extended discussions over 11 panel sessions that tackled a variety of topics, including archeological site preservation technologies, and supporting new archeological discoveries and young archeologists.

The summit seeks to serve as a leading global platform for the cultural heritage and archeology sectors, in embodiment of the rich history of AlUla and recognition of its status as the cradle of ancient civilizations dating back to more than 2,000 years.

Source: Saudi Press Agency