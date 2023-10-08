Riyadh Governor to Attend Digital Universities MENA Conference Tomorrow

The Governor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Riyadh Charitable Foundation for Science Prince, Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, is scheduled tomorrow to attend the Digital Universities MENA Conference.

Prince Faisal will inaugurate the conference, organized by Prince Sultan University in cooperation with the Times Higher Education, in the presence of Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Prince Sultan University Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammad bin Ayaf.

The conference, scheduled to continue until October 11, has set out to achieve a significant objective: fostering sustainable digital transformation in higher education across the Middle East and North Africa region. This will be achieved through discussion of current topics in higher education, including technology advances, as well as examples of good practises in campus planning and instruction. It also serves as a platform for experts from around the world to share their knowledge, skills, and expertise with the wider community.

Source: Saudi Press Agency