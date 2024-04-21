Comprehensive Strike in Palestine Denouncing Israeli Massacre in Tulkarm

A comprehensive strike is being observed across Palestine on Sunday, denouncing the massacre committed by the Israeli aggression on the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, and the continuing aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 198th day.

The strike includes all aspects of life, with schools, universities, commercial shops, banks and factories closed. Public transportation is also witnessing a strike on all routes.

The strike comes amid calls on Palestinians to continue confrontation activities with the occupation in every city, village and camp, and to hold anger marches.

The Israeli occupation forces launched an aggression that lasted for three consecutive days against Nur Shams camp, resulting in the martyrdom of 14 Palestinians and the wounding of dozens.

In an infinite toll, the number of martyrs as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has reached 34,049, along with 76,901 injuries, the majority of whom are children and women.

Source: Qatar News Agency