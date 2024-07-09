British Embassy launches ‘Ambassador for a Day’ competition

The British Embassy in Amman Tuesday announced the launch of the “Ambassador for a Day” competition to give younger women an opportunity to experience diplomatic work directly and join a network of women leaders advocating for equality and social inclusion.

The embassy said in a press statement that all women between 18 and 25 can apply until August 18 to win this competition.

It added that the winners would accompany the British Ambassador in Amman, his deputy, and the embassy’s team of female leaders for one day.

They would have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events hosted by the British Embassy, ??meet with senior embassy staff ??and communicate with their partners and relevant authorities in Jordan.

Applicants for the competition must answer one of the two options: If you were an ambassador for one day, what steps would you take to promote women’s rights in Jordan? The second question: If you were an ambassador for a day, what steps would you take to promote equality in Jordan?

The embas

sy asked those wishing to participate to record a video clip in Arabic or English, not exceeding one minute in length, that would be suitable for use on social media.

According to the statement, applicants must share their video clip recorded and edited using a mobile phone or smart device on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, mention the embassy’s page @UKinJordan and use the hashtag #Amb4aDay.

Source: Jordan News Agency