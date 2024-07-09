Women’s commission concludes programme for women’s participation in elections

The Jordanian National Commission For Women Tuesday concluded training workshops on the Enhancing Women’s Participation in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections programme in Amman.

The programme started at the end of last April across the Kingdom in partnership with the Ministry of Political Affairs and the Independent Election Commission (IEC) in cooperation with the Al-Hayat-Monitor Centre and with the support of the United Nations and the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation.

The 17th workshop targeted members of the “Youth Nucleus” – established by the Commission in 2021 to support women – and comprised 35 men and women, who volunteer with the Commission to participate in programmes, initiatives and campaigns.

The previous workshops targeted women to empower them with the knowledge and capabilities necessary to engage in political life.

