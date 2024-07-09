Israeli forces kill scores of Palestinians in Gaza in single attack

At least 29 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli bombing of Al Awda schools that shelter displaced people in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the south.

Israeli forces killed three others after targeting their house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Ten 10 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Industrial Area and 30th Street in Gaza City.

The government media office in Gaza said the Israeli army committed a “terrible massacre” against the displaced people in a school in the Abasan area, killing 29, the majority of whom were children and women.

According to a statement, the media office reported that “the massacre comes as a continuation of the crime of genocide launched by the occupation army against our Palestinian people for the tenth month in a row.”

Source: Jordan News Agency