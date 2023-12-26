Ansar Allah condemns assassination of Reza Mousavi



The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah condemned the cowardly assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy against the military advisor in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Reza Mousavi.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by (Saba), the Political Bureau considered the assassination an extension of the crimes of the Israeli and American enemy against the people of the nation in Palestine, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The statement pointed out that the assassination of Mousavi reflects the state of failure and confusion experienced by the temporary Zionist entity.

It explained that the martyr Mousavi, one of the resistance men who spent his life confronting American and Israeli projects in the region.

Source: Yemen News Agency