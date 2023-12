A boy was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an object left over from the US-Saudi aggression in Al-Durayhimi District in Hodeidah Governorate.

A local source explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that an object left over from the aggression forces exploded in Al-Shajan village in Al-Durayhimi,

as a result, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Source: Yemen News Agency