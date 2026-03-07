Value of ACC’s Certificates of Origin Reaches JD273 Million in Early 2026

Amman: The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries increased by 20.6% during the first two months of this year, compared to the same period in 2025. According to Jordan News Agency, obtained by "Petra," the value of the ACC's certificates of origin in the past two months reached approximately JD273 million, compared to JD226 million for the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of the ACC's certificates of origin during the same period reached 4,480, compared to 4,528 certificates during the same period last year, marking a slight decrease of 1.1%. Statistical data revealed that Iraq topped the list of importing countries in terms of the value of the ACC's certificates of origin during the same period at a value of JD103 million and 437 certificates, and Switzerland followed with JD62 million and 13 certificates. As for the value of other certificates, Syria ranked 3rd with about JD15 million and 9 88 certificates, followed by Egypt with JD13 million and 128 certificates, and then the United Arab Emirates with JD12.9 million and 420 certificates. In terms of product types, exports during the same period amounted to JD105 million for foreign products (goods of foreign origin). JD36 million went for industrial products, JD35 million for Arab products (goods of Arab origin), JD20 million for agricultural products, and the remaining amount went for other products.