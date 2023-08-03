Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence university establishes dedicated robotics and computer science departments to meet surging global demand

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has established two new departments and four associated graduate programs dedicated to robotics and computer science, catering to the surging global demand for these disciplines, which is expected to hit USD $225 billioni and $140 billion, respectively, by 2030ii.

The new departments complement the university’s existing computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) departments, which are ranked among the top 20 globally by CSRankings.

Aligned with the formation of the new departments, the university has launched master’s and Ph.D. programs in robotics and computer science. These programs will help further develop the UAE’s wider AI ecosystem and strengthen its position as an international hub for AI research and innovation.

MBZUAI President and University Professor, Eric Xing, said: “The addition of these two new departments represents MBZUAI’s lasting effort in developing a solid foundation for research excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence. The university will continue to bring into Abu Dhabi world leading faculty and researchers in the fields and to empower students to become pioneers with highly sought-after skills in developing advanced AI tools and applications across industries. Given the digital renAIssance we find ourselves in, skills in these disciplines are increasing in demand.”

The Robotics Department will focus on rigorous, high-impact, original research, emphasizing robot learning and robot algorithms rather than the development of new robot hardware. The Computer Science Department will provide unparalleled technical depth in the foundational technologies that have given rise to the phenomenal growth and impact of IT in the past four decades.

MBZUAI Acting Provost, Professor Timothy Baldwin, said: “MBZUAI is at the forefront of AI education and research, making our programs distinctive and globally competitive. The Robotics Department will focus on human-centered and autonomous robotics research, as well as the development of the next generation of robotics practitioners with deep skills in both AI and robotics, supporting careers at the cutting edge of academia, industry, and government.”

Robotics is a transformative technology, revolutionizing sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and transportation. Research indicates strong demand for robotics expertise in the coming years, with the robotics technology market expected to surpass US$225.6 billion in value by 2030iii. This demand will be critically hampered by a predicted global talent shortage, with up to 85 million jobs potentially going unfilled by 2030 due to a lack of skilled people to fill themiv. Similarly, the global computer science job market is also booming, with projections of a 14.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 and an estimated 3.5 million jobs by 2026v.

Applications for the 2024 admissions year will open on September 1, 2023. For more information, visit mbzuai.ac.ae or contact admissions@mbzuai.ac.ae

i Precedence Research

ii Precedence Research

iii Precedence Research

iv Korn Ferry

v CS job market projections (The Most Surprising Computer Science Job Statistics And Trends in 2023 • GITNUX)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ eb82e469-758c-46ca-b84c- ddeb1502171d

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000833037