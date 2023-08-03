  • Date: August 4, 2023
Jordan, UAE Discuss Enhancing Strategic Cooperation

King Abdullah II of Jordan and visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday discussed ways to enhance strategic cooperation, especially investment and development partnerships.

During talks in Amman, the two leaders underlined the need to continue coordination on issues of mutual concern and regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

The UAE leader said, both countries aspire to achieve sustainable development for their peoples and to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The talks also covered regional and international issues, with a focus on the Palestinian cause and efforts to reach just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)

