Abdali Hospital and SAMS Join Forces to Aid Cardiac Patients

Amman: Abdali Hospital announced a new strategic partnership with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), aiming to provide cardiac treatments to low-income patients in the region. The collaboration is set to reduce costs for interventional cardiac catheterization procedures and surgeries, with plans for several humanitarian initiatives in 2025.

According to Jordan News Agency, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Bishr Kawar, expressed pride in the cooperation, highlighting SAMS’s strong reputation for delivering care to underprivileged communities. The hospital is well-equipped with three modern catheterization laboratories and fully equipped operating theaters for treating heart diseases.

Dr. Kawar emphasized that the hospital’s intensive care ward adheres to high international standards and is supported by an expert anesthesia team specializing in cardiac anesthesia and intensive care. SAMS continues to focus on addressing healthcare needs for disadvantaged communities in the Middle East.