Jordan’s Imports of Oil, Jewelry, and Grains Decline in First 11 Months of 2024

Amman: Jordan experienced a decrease in its imports of crude oil, jewelry, and grains during the first 11 months of 2024, which contributed to moderating the increase in the Kingdom’s overall import bill.

According to Jordan News Agency, data from the Department of Statistics (DoS) indicated that the Kingdom’s imports of crude oil and its derivatives dropped by 8.6% during the January-November period, totaling JD2.471 billion compared to JD2.704 billion in 2023. Grains imports also saw a significant reduction of 18.0%, amounting to JD619 million against JD755 million in the same period of the previous year.

The data further showed that imports of ornaments and jewelry decreased by 12.2%, recording JD1.054 billion compared to JD1.2 billion in the corresponding period. Additionally, imports of electrical appliances fell by 0.6%, reaching JD871 million, slightly down from JD876 million in 2023.

Conversely, there was an increase in the import of vehicles and bicycles, which rose by 4.5% to JD1.526 billion, up from JD1.460 billion in the previous year. The DoS figures also highlighted a decline in machine tools imports, which dropped by 15.2% to JD1.192 billion, compared to JD1.035 billion for the same period in 2023.

According to the DoS figures, the total value of the Kingdom’s imports rose by 1.8% by the end of November 2024, reaching JD17.285 billion, compared to JD16.982 billion for the same period in 2023.