21-Karat Gold Price Stands at JD101.3 in Local Market

Amman: The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among citizens in the local market, reached JD101.3 at jewelry shops on Monday, compared with JD96.6 for purchases. According to Jordan News Agency, the bulletin issued by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops noted that the selling prices per gram of 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold stood at JD116.2, JD90.2, and JD70.5 respectively.