  • Date: February 17, 2026

21-Karat Gold Price Stands at JD101.3 in Local Market

Amman: The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among citizens in the local market, reached JD101.3 at jewelry shops on Monday, compared with JD96.6 for purchases. According to Jordan News Agency, the bulletin issued by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops noted that the selling prices per gram of 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold stood at JD116.2, JD90.2, and JD70.5 respectively.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

PAGES

Copyright ©2026 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages