Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Thirty-Nine Trucks Cross Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone into Syria

Cairo: The Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone resumed operations...

Jordan’s, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

Amman: Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs...

Israel Kills 2 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank in Targeted Strike

Tulkarm: Two Palestinians were killed and four...

11 Martyrs Have Fallen in Gaza in Past 24 Hours, Ministry Reports

General11 Martyrs Have Fallen in Gaza in Past 24 Hours, Ministry Reports
jordadmin
By jordadmin

Gaza: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 11 fatalities and 11 injuries were admitted to hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to Jordan News Agency, in its daily report, the ministry noted that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

The ministry confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli offensive has risen to 47,317, with 111,494 injuries recorded since October 7, 2023.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

AutomativeGlobalLatest NewsMarket

Most Popular Articles

Quick Links 1

Quick Links 2

Info Links

Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved By Jordan News Gazette.