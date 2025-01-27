11 Martyrs Have Fallen in Gaza in Past 24 Hours, Ministry Reports

Gaza: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 11 fatalities and 11 injuries were admitted to hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to Jordan News Agency, in its daily report, the ministry noted that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

The ministry confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli offensive has risen to 47,317, with 111,494 injuries recorded since October 7, 2023.